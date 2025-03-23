Guardian Partners Inc. Invests $6.40 Million in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in RTX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.55. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $135.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.