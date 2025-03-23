Guardian Partners Inc. Makes New $8.43 Million Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 227,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,249,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 18.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,049,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000,000 after acquiring an additional 624,958 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 71.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,163,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,709 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,675,000 after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,531,000 after buying an additional 251,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.7 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4783 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.76%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

