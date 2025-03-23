Guardian Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 169,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Down 2.0 %

National Grid stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $72.21.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

