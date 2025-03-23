Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 46,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 153,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55.

Get Guardian Pharmacy Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardian Pharmacy Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,294,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter worth $8,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter worth $8,400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter worth $4,073,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter worth $3,033,000.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.