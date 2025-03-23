Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $191.84 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.89, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $52,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,845,281.32. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $1,158,431.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 166,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,504,565.30. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,780 shares of company stock worth $6,886,553. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.