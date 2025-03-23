Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $87,000 in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period.

KURA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,551.11. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $38,948.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,078.91. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $92,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

KURA opened at $7.84 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $53.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

