Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 82,678 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,572,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,158,000 after buying an additional 59,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,276,000 after buying an additional 201,769 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,905,000 after buying an additional 770,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 898,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,428,000 after buying an additional 68,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $102.89 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.20.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.