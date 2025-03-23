Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 616.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Vistra Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE VST opened at $130.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.64. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

