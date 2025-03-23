Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,838.3% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 18,160,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542,541 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $346,665,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 425,923.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,101,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.