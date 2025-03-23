Harbour Investments Inc. Has $194,000 Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $2,211,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $5,209,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NAPR stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.