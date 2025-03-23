Harbour Investments Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Unilever Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UL opened at $58.64 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

