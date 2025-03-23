Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,356 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,061 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $683,252,000 after buying an additional 587,329 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

