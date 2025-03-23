Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 39.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $82.49 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $74.11 and a twelve month high of $87.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.