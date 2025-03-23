Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,448 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,900,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Tlwm purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,871,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,443,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBE stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $63.74.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

