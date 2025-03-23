Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

