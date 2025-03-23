Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 901 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 3,217.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AWI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AWI stock opened at $140.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $144.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.68 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

