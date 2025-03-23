Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

Shares of EMR opened at $112.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

