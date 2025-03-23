Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 2.3 %

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

