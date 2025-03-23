Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $173,000 Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,957 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in RingCentral by 38.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 35,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,002,141.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 313,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,953,845.60. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $3,528,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,701,774.40. The trade was a 21.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,740 shares of company stock worth $7,099,279 over the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.