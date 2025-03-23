Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $201,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after acquiring an additional 391,553 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.53.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

