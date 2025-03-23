Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.22.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro
Hasbro Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of HAS stock opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
