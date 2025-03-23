Haverford Financial Services Inc. Invests $230,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 501,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after buying an additional 370,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 43,309 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

