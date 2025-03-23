HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 3,674,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,641,000 after acquiring an additional 252,600 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 21.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,143,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,559,000 after purchasing an additional 199,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 60.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,830,000 after purchasing an additional 119,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDB stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.48.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

