Head-To-Head Comparison: OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) vs. IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OKYO Pharma and IN8bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A IN8bio N/A -197.15% -130.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of IN8bio shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of IN8bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OKYO Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 IN8bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OKYO Pharma and IN8bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

OKYO Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 418.52%. IN8bio has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,478.43%. Given IN8bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than OKYO Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OKYO Pharma and IN8bio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$16.83 million N/A N/A IN8bio N/A N/A -$30.01 million ($0.58) -0.40

Volatility and Risk

OKYO Pharma has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IN8bio has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OKYO Pharma beats IN8bio on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic chronic pain. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM. It also develops INB-300, INB-410, and INB-500 that are in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

