Heron Bay Capital Management Acquires 1,358 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $105.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.