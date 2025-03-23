Heron Bay Capital Management Acquires 170 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $152,249,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $116,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pool by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,886,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at $40,750,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Pool by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 274,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,474,000 after acquiring an additional 69,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $320.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.27. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $418.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.