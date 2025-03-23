Heron Bay Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

