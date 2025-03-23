Heron Bay Capital Management Has $17.81 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Heron Bay Capital Management cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 3.7% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $17,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $433.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

