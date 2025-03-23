Heron Bay Capital Management Makes New Investment in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.56% of comScore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. comScore, Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $16.41.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $94.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.66 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 243.87% and a negative net margin of 25.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

