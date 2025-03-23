High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Releases Earnings Results

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $100.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

High Tide Stock Up 0.9 %

High Tide stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of High Tide

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in High Tide stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

