Hill Island Financial LLC Buys 330 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,087,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 764,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 392,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 342,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,165,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.93. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $43.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

