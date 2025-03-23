Hill Island Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hill Island Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 8.0% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,862,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $380.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

