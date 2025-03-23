Hill Island Financial LLC Has $7.32 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.1% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,069,000 after acquiring an additional 271,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,540,000 after purchasing an additional 362,700 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,201,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,450,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,436.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,032,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 986,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $74.08 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

