Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.97% of CPI Card Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMTS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 38,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CPI Card Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CPI Card Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CPI Card Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of PMTS stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $35.19.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

