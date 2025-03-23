Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 62,600 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Upstart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,269,851.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,353,333.74. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $2,608,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,838.80. This represents a 42.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,062 shares of company stock worth $5,247,182 over the last three months. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

