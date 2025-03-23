Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.13 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of KB Home worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,411,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,539,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,285,000 after buying an additional 45,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,928,000 after buying an additional 75,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,899,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

KB Home stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.12. KB Home has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KB Home from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

