Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $4.32 Million Investment in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 194,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Wolverine World Wide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 375.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WWW. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 0.3 %

WWW opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.93. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

