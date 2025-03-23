HUB Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,952,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Invitation Homes by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 574,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 115,211 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 158.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on INVH shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

