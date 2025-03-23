HUB Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in CSX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 31,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CSX Trading Down 1.4 %

CSX stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

