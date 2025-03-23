HUB Investment Partners LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,740 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 90.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 61,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,378 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 45.9% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 58.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 59,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AROC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

