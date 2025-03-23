HUB Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.