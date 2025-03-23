HUB Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

HUB Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 658,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth about $61,858,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $19,076,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 251.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 387,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 277,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of ADMA opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

