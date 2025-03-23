Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,736,000 after buying an additional 1,103,132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Humana by 435.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,098,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,236,000 after purchasing an additional 893,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,387,000 after purchasing an additional 643,291 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Humana by 735.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,563,000 after purchasing an additional 192,801 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $266.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

