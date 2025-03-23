iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,080 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $167.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,115.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average is $183.71. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.79 and a 12 month high of $273.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.77.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

