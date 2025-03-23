iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,355.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $43.33.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.