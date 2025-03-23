iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CPT opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $127.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $838,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,365,457.50. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock worth $2,912,212 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

