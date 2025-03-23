iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EWA opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

