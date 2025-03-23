IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$44.02 and traded as high as C$44.80. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$44.52, with a volume of 903,985 shares trading hands.

IGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

