Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.88. Immutep shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 56,504 shares.

Immutep Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 18.25, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

Institutional Trading of Immutep

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Immutep during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Immutep during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Immutep in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Immutep by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 164,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 56,306 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

