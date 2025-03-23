Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Shares Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Industrias Peñoles Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

